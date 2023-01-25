Ethiopia: #newsalert - Fire Destroyed Lemi Kura District Administration Modern Building Days Before Inauguration

24 January 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Fire destroyed Lemi Kura district administration building days before its inauguration.The building was under preparation for its inauguration this coming Saturday.

The Administration's building, which the Addis Abeba City Mayor's Office said was built with high technology and resources aimed at modernizing the districts services, was destroyed by last night's fire along with its infrastructure.

Under the coordination of Addis Abeba City Mayor, the building incorporated modern office construction and institutional reform backed by digital technology to provide digital services. The building's modern infrastructure was "diligently" built with the participation of digital technology institutions including ethio telecom, artificial intelligence, and information network security institutions,the Mayor's office further said.

"The reason and cause of the accident is being investigated by the police and will be made public once the investigation is over," the office added, and called upon members of the community to assist investigators by providing information. AS

