Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Benishangul Gumuz to Rehabilitate IDPs, Institutions Affected By Conflict With $2.5mln World Bank Support

Addis Ababa — The Benishangul Gumuz region said it has budgeted 2.5 million USD acquired from the World Bank for rehabilitation of internally displaced people and institutions destroyed due to security crisis in the region.

Tigist Dibisa, Deputy Finance head of the region said a project has been crafted and officially launched in Bulen, Mandura and Sedal Woredas of Metekel zone of the region.

According to the ruling Prosperity Party's Benishangul Gumuz branch, the duration of the project lasts for five years, and the districts were selected based on the extent of the damage and the number of displaced people they have.

In June 2022 UN said over 460,0000 people are estimated to be displaced in Benishangul Gumuz region, 318,000 of whom in Metekel zone. AS