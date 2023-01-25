Malawi: HRCC Writes Parliamentary Committee Over Chizuma Leaked Audio

Rights activists, the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) have written Parliament's Public Appointments Committee to look into the controversial leaked audio involving Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma.

This comes just days after the rights activists called on President Dr.Lazarus Chakwera to act swiftly on the recommendations as put in the commission of inquiry report that was investigating Chizuma's arrest.

The Commission of Inquiry recommended that appropriate action be taken to deal with the conduct of Chizuma in so far as the leaked audio is concerned.

But according to Robert Mkwezalamba HRCC Board Chairperson, the President's Address delivered last week failed to tackle that recommendation.

"We want this issue of the leaked audio solved and cleared.

"In that audio, she made allegations that some judges are corrupt so this can have an impact on cases that ACB takes to court, how do you work with corrupt individuals?," says Mkwezalamba.

According to Mkwezalamba, the law must take it's course on Chizuma despite the president forgiving her.