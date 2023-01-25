Malawi: HRCC Writes Parliamentary Committee Over Chizuma Leaked Audio

25 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Rights activists, the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) have written Parliament's Public Appointments Committee to look into the controversial leaked audio involving Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma.

This comes just days after the rights activists called on President Dr.Lazarus Chakwera to act swiftly on the recommendations as put in the commission of inquiry report that was investigating Chizuma's arrest.

The Commission of Inquiry recommended that appropriate action be taken to deal with the conduct of Chizuma in so far as the leaked audio is concerned.

But according to Robert Mkwezalamba HRCC Board Chairperson, the President's Address delivered last week failed to tackle that recommendation.

"We want this issue of the leaked audio solved and cleared.

"In that audio, she made allegations that some judges are corrupt so this can have an impact on cases that ACB takes to court, how do you work with corrupt individuals?," says Mkwezalamba.

According to Mkwezalamba, the law must take it's course on Chizuma despite the president forgiving her.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.