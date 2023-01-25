Zimbabwe Targets 40 Tonnes of Gold in 2023 - Official

25 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's gold mining sector is targeting to raise production to 40 tonnes this year, up from 35.38 tonnes last year, an official said Tuesday.

Last year's output was a record high, spurred by new mining projects, timely payments, and incentives to miners. Out of the 35.38 tonnes produced last year, small-scale and artisanal miners contributed 65.5 percent, Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Chief Executive Officer Wellington Takavarasha said.

Takavarasha told Xinhua that as small-scale miners, they were cautiously optimistic about this year's prospects due to a number of operational challenges.

The ZMF is the country's largest body representing artisanal and small-scale miners. Although they have traditionally accounted for more than half the country's gold output in recent years, they face challenges including a lack of regularization to enhance operational security.

"There are some issues that need to be addressed, and formalization is key. There is a Statutory Instrument that formalizes the operations of artisanal miners, but it is not yet being implemented. As soon as that Statutory Instrument is implemented, even the 40 tonnes can be surpassed," Takavarasha said.

He said over the past two years, their association has been engaging in educational and awareness campaigns on the need for safe mining practices by artisanal and small-scale miners. This has resulted in improved production by the miners even during the rainy season, as they now practice safe mining methods.

In the past, scores of artisanal miners have died after being trapped in collapsed or flooded mine shafts, often at disused or abandoned gold mines.

Takavarasha commended some large-scale mining companies for helping artisanal and small-scale miners, to whom they have been allocating small claims to work properly and safely.

Gold is one of Zimbabwe's major foreign currency earners, alongside tobacco leaf and platinum.

Xinhua

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.