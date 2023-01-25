Uganda: Ecobank Supports Community Change Makers

25 January 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Ecobank Uganda has extended in-kind funding of Shs1million to eight community change makers as part of its recently concluded digital campaign dubbed "12 days of Christmas," under the festive season theme "A special thank you from us." Grace Muliisa, the bank's managing director said on Jan.18 that the campaign aimed to give back to individuals and organizations that are positively impacting their communities.

"The Bank received eight entries and each participant was rewarded with one million shillings worth of goods to use for their daily work," she said. The goods included home utensils and basic goods like soap, sugar, salt, music instruments, medical tools and more.

"We are going to study these people more and work with them in the future." Muliisa said, the campaign was in line with Ecobank's vision to build a world class Pan African bank and contribute to the economic development and integration of Africa.

The winners include, Grace Village-Kabale, Nutrition and Rehabilitation Center - Kalerwe, Izzy foundation -Seguku, Prima Foundation - Seguku, Midwives of Muko Church of Uganda Health Centre III - Lubanda district, Hands of Grace project - Namugongo, Juliet Pauline from Kiboga and Hosea Luhwano from Jinja.

