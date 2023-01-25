Uganda: Government to Ensure Workforce Acquires Appropriate Digital Skills

25 January 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The government through the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance reiterated its commitment towards re-skilling and up-skilling the government workforce to acquire appropriate digital skills to support e-government service delivery.

The remarks were made as the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with International Computer Driving Licence(ICDL) Africa in an event held in Kampala on Wednesday.

ICDL is one of the world's leading computer skills certifications.

The primary objective of this initiative is to establish digital skills standards for the workforce in Uganda, enhancing digital skills training delivery across the different structures in the country's education system.

The initiative will also help to support the realization of the digital Uganda vision.

Speaking shortly after the function, the Minister of State for Information, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo told the Nile Post that this partnership which will be implemented in five years through a collaborative effort will greatly help Ugandans to improve their skills.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.