Kenya Railways Phases Out Cash Payment for Tickets Starting Feb 1

25 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Kenya Railways has phased out the use of cash in paying for tickets at all the Madaraka Express stations.

A notice from the Kenya Railways management indicated that going forward the only acceptable payment modes would be mobile wallets or credit cards.

This will be effective starting February 1st, 2023.

"We wish to notify our customers and general public that effective 1st February 2023, we will no longer be accepting cash for purchase of tickets at all Madaraka Express Passenger Service Stations," reads the notice.

The use of cashless payments has been commended for curbing theft of public monies, as it reduces human interaction with money.

This new development is in line with Kenya Kwanza administration's plan to digitize all government services, so as to enhance service delivery.

