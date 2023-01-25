Mozambique: Government Will Announce Voter Registration Date by Wednesday

Voter registration will begin on 20 April. The Council of Ministers will approve on Tuesday (17 January) the new registration date which should be announced by the following day.

Law No. 5/2013 states that the voter registration period should be announced up to 60 days before it begins, which means that the government has until 18 January to do so.

According to the electoral calendar approved last Thursday, at an ordinary meeting of the National Elections Commission (CNE), the voter registration, lasting for 45 days, should begin on 20 April and end on 3 June of this year, as we had stated in previous editions of this Bulletin (Nos.5 and 11).

The postponement of the registration, initially scheduled for 20 February, was due to the late disbursement by the Government of the electoral budget, which caused a delay in importing the registration materials.

In September last year, the consortium which won the tender for importing the voter registration equipment, Lexton-Artes Gráficas, suggested altering the election dates, It proposed two options (see Bulletin No. 5) and in one of these registration would begin on 20 April.