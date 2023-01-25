Rwanda: DR Congo's 'Accidental' Violation of Rwandan Airspace Questioned

Leonard Maumo, a Professor of International Relations and Foreign Policy at the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi, has weighed in on what the DR Congo's recent violation of Rwanda's airspace may mean.

On Monday, November 7, a Sukhoi-25 fighter jet belonging to the DR flew over Rwandan airspace and briefly landed at Rubavu Airport before returning to the DR Congo.

In a statement issued the same day, the government of Rwanda condemned the act, describing it as “unacceptable.”

The DR Congo government also released a statement saying the plane crossed into Rwandan airspace “accidentally” as it was undertaking reconnaissance flights in the Congolese territory.

According to Maumo it is hard to determine whether the DR Congo's act was deliberate or accidental, especially at such a time when the two countries are not at good terms.

He suggested that the circumstances surrounding the incident can stir suspicion, especially due to the fact that after landing on Rwandan soil, those manning the plane did not stop to explain that they had done so accidentally.

"The fact that the plane took off after a few minutes may mean that it could not have been an accident," he said.

"If the landing was by accident, then there must have been some technical problems with the plane. So, those on board would have asked for assistance from the government of Rwanda," he added.

Zeroing in on the context of the poor relations that are characterising the two countries currently, Maumo noted that in international relations, such an act of a fighter plane crossing into a country's airspace can be interpreted as a sign of showcasing military might and that violation of a country’s airspace constitutes a breach of international law.

He emphasised the importance of looking for a diplomatic solution in such cases.