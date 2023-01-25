Kenya: British Actor Idris Elba Names Mama Oliech Restaurant One of His Favorite Places On the Continent

Africa is not only widely known and famed for its wildlife, stunning sunrise and sunsets, landscapes, and fascinating histories, but also, its rich most diverse culinary cultures. It is a food lover's paradise, no wonder global celebrities can't resist the allure and charm of a great African meal.

British actor, singer and DJ Idris Elba and his wife, model and activist Sabrina Elba recently listed Mama Oliech Restaurant in Nairobi among their favorite places to go to, on the African Continent. In an interview with Ebony magazine January 2023 issue, the two said, "Africa is the future. We love the beauty of the land and the people, not to mention the countless opportunities. Anyone who hasn't been yet is really missing out. There's truly something for everyone. It's a chance to connect with cultures and people whose beauty is unimaginable."

The two mention Mama Oliech restaurant, a popular fish eating restaurant in Nairobi, as one of the places they have been to, loved and would recommend to anyone visiting the country.

Where to eat: Mama Oliech Restaurant in the Kilimani neighborhood of Nairobi is a must-try. Order the ugali (a traditional Kenyan dish) with fried fish and a side of kachumbari.

In the issue, "though Idris is from London and Sabrina from Canada, they both have African blood running deep in their veins. Idris was born to a Ghanaian mother and Sierra Leonean father. His wife, Sabrina, has Somalian roots. Although demanding schedules limit the Elbas desire for frequent vacations, they've learned to make the most out of business trips--whether that's fitting in a nice restaurant or site-seeing when they can. But, there's always this pull that draws them back to the Mother Continent."

He calls himself a "proud African" and true to his words, at every opportunity he gets, he connects with Africa and her people through philanthropy, highlighting her issues and spotlighting talents. Kenya, Sierra Leone and Ghana rank high on their list of faves.