Somalia: Police in Mogadishu Launch House-to-House Search Operation After Shelling

The commissioner of Hamarweyne said that they have started a house-to-house search operation after mortars hit the district in Mogadishu yesterday.

The DC said that they are arresting people who keep weapons and explosives in their homes, saying that it is unacceptable that residents are harassed with bombs every day.

He added that a five-year-old boy was injured in yesterday's mortar attack. This matter which he said is regrettable and cannot be tolerated continues every day.

The security agencies are taking action against anyone who hides Al-Shabaab in their homes, saying that the operation will continue until the Hamarweyne district is cleared.

It was yesterday when the Hamarweyne district was hit by mortars, which injured civilians.

Al-Shabaab attacked the Mogadishu mayor's office this week, where gunmen killed at least six people and wounded over 10 others, in the latest siege in the capital in 2 months.

NISA and police were put on high alert after increased Al-Shabaab attacks and they set up checkpoints to search cars across the capital in a move that aims to aver bombings.