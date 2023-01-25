South Africa: Govt Urges Caution During Heatwave Season

press release

Government urges South Africans to take extra caution as the heatwave persists in certain parts of the country.

GCIS Acting Director General, Michael Currin said: "We are concerned about the impact of the hot weather parts of South Africa has been experiencing. We are extremely sad to hear about the passing of eight people that have died of heat stroke in the Northern Cape after a heatwave hit the province over the week. Government sends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

Residents must drink water and wear light clothing. If you are working in direct sunlight take regular breaks to avoid exhaustion. In particular, residents of KZN and Gauteng are urged to take precautions against heat-related health complications as temperatures are expected to soar today, as per weather warnings.