South Africa: Govt Urges Caution During Heatwave Season

Pixabay
(file photo).
24 January 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government urges South Africans to take extra caution as the heatwave persists in certain parts of the country.

GCIS Acting Director General, Michael Currin said: "We are concerned about the impact of the hot weather parts of South Africa has been experiencing. We are extremely sad to hear about the passing of eight people that have died of heat stroke in the Northern Cape after a heatwave hit the province over the week. Government sends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

Residents must drink water and wear light clothing. If you are working in direct sunlight take regular breaks to avoid exhaustion. In particular, residents of KZN and Gauteng are urged to take precautions against heat-related health complications as temperatures are expected to soar today, as per weather warnings.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.