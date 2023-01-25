Rwanda and Singapore Launch Annual Global Inclusive Fintech Forum to Advance Innovation in Inclusive Finance

Kigali, January 25, 2023: Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC), Rwanda's financial centre facilitating international investment and cross-border transactions in Africa, and Elevandi, a company set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to advance FinTech in the digital economy, today announced the launch of the first annual Inclusive FinTech Forum, to be held from 20 to 22 June in Kigali, Rwanda.

Global regulators, policymakers, decision-makers, founders, and investors will gather for three days of discussions on inclusive and sustainable FinTech, primarily focusing on the Global South, stretching from Africa to Latin America and Asia.

The Forum aims to act as a catalyst for financial inclusion and FinTech for Good by promoting technology and policy conversations that will enable FinTech development to become more equitable, accessible, and sustainable to all people of the world. This also includes developing and promoting public goods, infrastructure, and financial literacy.

The Forum will comprise a variety of dialogues and formats to spark debate and ideate solutions for inclusive finance globally.

Main stage sessions will feature keynotes by government and industry leaders as well as discussions with thought leaders.

Industry and Ecosystem stages will focus on topical sessions on Payments, Credit, Financial Services, Risk Products, Capital Market Infrastructure and ESG Products.

Elevandi's signature programmes; The Elevandi Insights Forum will host deep-dive roundtables with public and private sector organisations to address challenges faced by the financial sector and drive key actionable outcomes; The Founders Peak will feature 10-minute talks from founders, giving participants a valuable opportunity to learn from the experiences of successful founders; The Capital Meets Policy Dialogue will bring together policymakers, regulators, and investors to share perspectives on FinTech regulation and investment capital allocation.

Tidjane Thiam, Board Chairman, Rwanda Finance Limited, the agency mandated to promote the Kigali International Financial Centre, said: "We are pleased to host the first annual global Inclusive FinTech Forum here in Rwanda bringing together important decision-makers in the FinTech Industry in Africa and globally. FinTech, at the crossroads of Financial Services and Technology, has a unique ability to transform lives, particularly in emerging and developing countries. It can empower the most vulnerable in society by giving them access to financing and allowing them to achieve financial independence. It can also contribute to the growth and expansion of successful African SMEs to provide much-needed goods and services to consumers in Africa and beyond. This event is a unique opportunity to enrich the African FinTech landscape and position KIFC as the new fast-growing hub for FinTech."

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS and Chairman of Elevandi Board, said: "The Forum comes at an imperative time when FinTech is in the optimal position to contribute to global causes, given its place at a critical junction of finance and technology; however, its promise is still a work in progress for making finance accessible to all people of the world. The Forum will accelerate inclusion and impact conversations to make FinTech more accessible. It will serve as building blocks for future dialogues such as the Point Zero Forum, which will be held the week after this Forum."

The Inclusive FinTechForum is open to entrepreneurs, as well as senior leaders from government and regulators, financial institutions, technology companies, and investors. Registration will open soon. To register interest, please visit www.inclusivefintechforum.com.

Kigali International Financial Centre

Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) is a financial centre facilitating international investment and cross-border transactions in Africa. With FinTech identified as one of the niche areas for attracting investments, KIFC spearheads an innovation-friendly regulatory environment to attract investment funds and venture capital, driving Africa's already fast-growing financial technology sector. Visit www.rfl.rw to learn more about KIFC.

Elevandi

Elevandi is set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to advance FinTech in the digital economy. Elevandi works closely with governments, founders, investors, and corporate leaders to drive collaboration, education, and new sources of value at the industry and national levels. Elevandi's initiatives have convened over 350,000 people to drive the growth of FinTech through events, closed-door roundtables, investor programs, educational initiatives, and research. Elevandi's flagship product is the Singapore FinTech Festival alongside fast-rising platforms, including the World FinTech Festival, Point Zero Forum, and the Elevandi Insights Forum. Visit www.elevandi.io to learn more about Elevandi.