Namibia: Ndjenda, Mouton Win Golf Competition

HELMUT Ndjenda and Jean Mark Mouton won a betterball competition sponsored by Ongudi Fish Shop at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

The pair finished on 46 points with Natasja Louw and Wessel Louw coming second three points behind.

Hajo Von Prittwitz and Moritz Von Prittwitz came third on 42 points, after beating Jan van Wyk and Chris van Lill on a count-out.

Several nearest-to-the-pin prizes were also awarded with Ronald Beukes winning on the third hole, Sakkie Matheus (ninth hole), Jan van Wyk (13th hole) and Charl Brits (17th hole).

A total of 62 players competed in the tournament.

The club will host the annual Welcome Back Bash Betterball competition this coming weekend.