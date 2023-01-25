Zimbabwe: Mliswa Rants At Chamisa Critics Over Job Sikhala

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has rebuked individuals criticising opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa for not 'visiting' incarcerated Zengeza West and CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala.

Mliswa's outburst comes after the opposition leader yesterday attended the bail hearing for arrested party members at Harare Magistrates Court with the Norton Member of Parliament heaping praise for the opposition leader.

"This is a good deed @nelsonchamisa; that is leadership. Chakanaka chakanaka (that which is good should be commendable). The face of that smiling lady says we are prepared to sacrifice. These are warriors indeed who understand that change has a price. When you seek power, a constituency or even a ward, there is a price.

"Our politics is such that when you enter the ring you should know that there is a price to pay. Unfortunate but that's the reality. Then you find some who accuse Chamisa of failing to see Hon @JobSikhala1. What do you want him to do, Break into prison?" posted Mliswa on Twitter.

He said the opposition leader cannot do anything because those in charge do not want him to meet Sikhala.

"The authorities don't want him to meet Job. He can't do anything about that. Unfortunate as it is Job may even be safer there than outside. In good time he will be out with more resolve. I went through the same and never once got a broken spirit as to balk out of the battle," he said.

Chamisa has tried in vain to meet the incarcerated legislator who has spent more than six months in pre-trial detention.

In July last year the opposition leader was denied entry to Chikurubi Maximum Prison with prison authorities advising him to seek clearance from the Ministry of Justice.

He was then given the nod to visit Sikhala in October and was allowed entry into Chikurubi premises only to be advised by prison officers that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had instructed them to deny him access to Sikhala.