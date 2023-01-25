Zimbabwe: Gogo Mashasha Trial Date Set

The State has finally set the trial date for Plaxedes Mashasha, the elderly woman from Chitungwiza who made headlines for allegedly spending days with her husband's decomposing body in the house without alerting the police.

The trial will open on February 13 at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court before regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa.

Mashasha (66), who is being charged with culpable homicide and is currently out on bail, appeared in court on Monday.

Prosecuting, Ms Pamela Dzinduwa alleged that Mashasha allegedly left her now late husband Gideon who was critically ill, in the custody of their son, Grant Mashasha, whose mental stability has also been questioned.

She allegedly went to an unknown place knowing that her husband needed close attention.

The late Gideon was left in the blankets in their bedroom.

As a result, he died and the body decomposed while Gogo Mashasha pretended to be failing to access the house.

She alleged that her son had locked the door from inside and could not open it for days.

Ms Dzinduwa told the court that there was gross negligence, which resulted in the death of Gideon, as he lacked access to food and medical attention.