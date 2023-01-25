Namibia: Mun Concludes Wage Agreement With Osino

The MineWorkers Union (MUN) and Osino Gold Exploration have concluded a wage agreement whereby all Osino employees within the bargaining unit earning a basic salary of N$6 000 and below will receive an increase of 8% on the basic wage.

Meanwhile, all employees within the bargaining unit earning a basic salary of N$6 000 and above will receive an increase of 6.7% on the basic wage.

According to a statement from the MUN, the parties agree that all employees within the bargaining unit will also receive a housing allowance equivalent to N$1 200.

"Parties agreed that investigations will be done in view of identifying a cost suitable medical aid fund for all employees within the bargaining unit. Such medical aid fund shall be implemented no later than July 2023," reads the MUN statement.

The agreement emanated from the union and company entering into a recognition and procedural agreement in October 2022, where the MUN was recognised as the sole bargaining agent on behalf of Osino employees.

"This agreement should serve as an example to other employers regardless of industry and should encourage negotiating parties to foster conducive collective bargaining processes. While, as a trade union we remain cognisant of the global economic situation, we have a fiduciary responsibility to our members to ascertain dignified and decent working conditions, including a safe and conducive working environment," read the statement from MUN's Erongo regional coordinator, George Ampweya.

According to Osino, it is making significant strides in advancing its Twin Hills gold discovery to the resource definition stage. The company is also progressing its portfolio of other Namibian prospects with the aim of making further discoveries.

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of the Twin Hills Gold Project, which is at an advanced stage of exploration and development with more than 220 000m of drilling completed. This is since its grassroots discovery by Osino with various advanced development studies underway.

Osino has a large ground position of approximately 8 000km2 located within Namibia's prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto gold mines.

The company is actively exploring a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilising a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralisation that fits the broad orogenic gold model.