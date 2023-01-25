Namibia: Three Covid-19-Related Deaths Recorded

Namibia recorded three deaths linked to Covid-19, with 118 new cases and one reinfection during the second week of January, health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula has revealed.

This is the first time in months that the ministry has reported deaths linked to Covid-19.

"A 45-year-old male and a 77-year-old male died on 5 and 12 January 2023, respectively in Rundu district. A 79-year-old female died on 13 January 2023 in the Oshakati district. All the deceased died at health facilities and were not vaccinated," Shangula said this week.

The minister said there were seven cases admitted between 9 and 14 January, four from Kavango East, two from the Oshana region, and one from the Khomas region.

"By 15 January 2023, three of these cases were still hospitalized. All are not vaccinated," he added.

Of the 119 positive cases, 14 were healthcare workers, five students, five pupils and four teachers.

"All regions except Omusati and ||Kharas, which recorded cases this week, had also recorded cases the previous week," he added.