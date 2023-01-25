Namibia: Dams At 71 Percent of Storage Capacity

25 January 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

Namibia's main dams are filled to 71% of their combined storage capacity, holding 1 102 million cubic metres of water currently.

Swakoppoort and Von Bach dams, from which Windhoek and Okahandja are supplied with water, are filled to 74% and 30% of their storage capacities, respectively, according to NamWater's latest update on the country's dam levels, released on Tuesday.

Swakoppoort and Von Bach dams were filled to 79% and 46%, respectively, of their storage capacities a year ago.

Dams monitored by NamWater are storing a combined volume of 1 102 million cubic metres of water currently, compared to 1 282 million cubic metres a year ago.

The Hardap Dam is filled to 47% of its capacity - compared to 70% at this time last year, while the Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop is at 74% (76% a year ago).

The Neckartal Dam is at 93% of its full capacity, holding 799 million cubic metres of water.

Near Rehoboth, the Oanob Dam is at 65% of its storage capacity.

Dams in the Gobabis area are holding a combined volume of 2,5 million cubic metres currently, which is 13% of their total storage capacity. A year ago, dams in the Gobabis area were filled to 26% of their combined storage capacity.

