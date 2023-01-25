Mauritius: 11 Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa offices named as top employers in global ranking

Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa has seen the number of country offices represented in the Top Employer Institute's Top Employer rankings rise from nine to 11. The increased representation in the prestigious annual rankings is a testament to the work Huawei has put into employee wellbeing across the region over the past 12 months.

Mozambique and Tanzania now join South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius and Uganda with the Top Employer seal.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

"We're incredibly proud to have a growing number of Huawei offices across the Sub-Saharan region recognised as top employers, as well as to have seen improved rankings our rankings in several markets," says Huawei Southern Africa Region, HR Director Yu Chen. "Our South African office's rise into the top 20 of Top Employers in the country is particularly noteworthy."

"We're proud to have seen improvements in our rating for employee wellness, which is due to our programmes for staff physical and mental health," says Chen.

He noted that Huawei has also worked hard on diversity and inclusion, implementing programmes aimed at fostering a more unified workplace. Additionally, it has sought to increase its senior local professional experts and appointments.

While these gains are laudable, Chen recognises that Huawei will keep building its reputation as a Top Employer. One area that continues to be a major focus is building ICT skills, which remain scarce across the region.

"We remain committed to addressing this challenge, focusing primarily on skills transfer and training," says Chen. "Across the region, we have a number of industry-leading intern and graduate programmes aimed at developing our ICT Talent Ecosystem."

"At Huawei, we look forward to these interventions bearing fruit in the coming months and years as we cement our status as a top employer," Chen concludes. "Ultimately, however, the wellbeing of our employees remains our primary motivation for evolving as an employer. Our staff have always been, and will continue to be, our greatest asset."

The Top Employer Institute programme has certified and recognised 2 053 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, "Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023."