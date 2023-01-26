Tanzania: CCM Pushes for Enhanced Projects Management

Geita — RULING party - Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in Geita district has urged the government leaders in Geita Town Council to strengthen the management of projects constructed throughthe 'force account' system.

Geita District CCM Chairman, Mr Barnabas Mapande made the recommendation recently during the Geita Town Council committee.

He said the mission of the government allowing projects to be implemented using the 'force account' is to enable the local artisans to directly benefit from the projects.

He argued that the project management should be improved so as the construction could be completed on time while observing high standards.

"Our District is among few districts that receive a big share of funds from the Central Government; this is a unique opportunity to achieve our short- and long term goals. So, when these funds come, the project management team should actively monitor our local technicians," he said.

Geita Town Council Chairman, Mr Costantine Morandi, said management of projects is important, urging that it is something that needed to be strengthened.

"Our experts have participated in preparing this budget, so we expect the projects would be successful, let's go and manage them well," he added.