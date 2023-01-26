Tanzania: Teachers in Rukwa Demand 2bn/ - Unpaid Arrears

Sumbawanga — TEACHERS in Rukwa region are pushing for payment of their arrears amounting to more than 2bn/-.

According Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) in the region, the local government administrations in the region owe public school teachers more than 2bn/-, being unpaid claims accumulated from January to October last year

The unpaid claims are transfer, salaries, treatment, leaves and lessons as well as claims of retired teachers

Rukwa Region Acting TTU Chairman, Mr Mrisho Kikonda revealed that while briefing journalist yesterday here in the municipality.

"Such unpaid claims are one of the reasons that are demoralizing many teachers who subsequently fail to deliver their teaching duties positively at their working places," added Mr Kikonda.

Equally Mr Kikonda said that though the government is committed to improving teachers' welfare, it should also resolve all challenges facing them, including paying their claims on time.

"It is obvious that teachers have been demoralized when their claims are not paid on time ... but I'm appealing to them that they should continue to work hard and responsibly as TTU continues to remind the government on the importance of paying teachers claims on time," he said, as he asked the government to put clear the actual claims of teachers salary increment

"All teachers in the region have not been paid salary increments," he noted.

TTU Sumbawanga District Secretary, Mr Peter Simwanza said it is difficult to know the actual claims of teachers in Sumbawanga District Council, because the council that is the employer is yet to quantify the actual claims .

However, in December last year the government paid a total of 117.6bn/- to clear salary and non-salary arrears of 88,297 teachers in efforts to improve the professionals' welfare.

Opening the TTU Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Dodoma, Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango, said the government is committed to improving teachers' welfare.

He assured that the government will resolve all the challenges facing teachers including concerns raised in relation to salary increment and promotions.

Dr Mpango noted that in the past two years the government granted promotions, and paid huge sum of money for teachers' salary arrears.

According to the VP, in the past two years, the government promoted 161, 438 teachers while 15,160 were promoted and transferred to different positions after advancing their academic qualifications.

"I am aware that the exercise of clearing the debts and effecting promotions is continuous. I call upon you to continue being calm and have trust on your government. The government has already cleared arrears of 88,297 teachers worth 117.7bn/- ," he said.

The VP directed all directors in local government authorities to make sure that they complete all procedures of clearing salary and non-salary arrears for teachers as soon as possible.