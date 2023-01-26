Malawi: 1 Die, 10 Injured in Road Fatal Accident in Blantyre

26 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

One person has died while others were rushed to hospital after sustaining various degrees of injuries in an accident that happened on Tuesday morning at Kameza in Blantyre.

A freightliner tipped over several parked vehicles, including minibuses and taxis.

The injured were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Chileka police station Officer-In-charge Goodwin Chigalu Sambo has confirmed.

Sambo said over 10 people have been rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention.

The deceased is a woman, a roadside Banana and Pineapple seller.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.