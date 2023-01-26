Malawi: HIV/Aids Deaths Go Down By 50 Percent in Malawi

Pixabay
HIV/Aids
26 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Official statistics show that deaths due to HIV and AIDS has dropped by 50 per cent since 2010.

The tuberculosis death rate has also drastically gone down to unprecedented 14 cases per 100,000 people in 2020.

Non-communicable disease project for Malawi coordinator Samuel Kumwanje says integration of non-communicable diseases - NCDs into HIV prevention and care activities could help tame the alarming chronic disease burden currently prevailing.

Elsewhere in the world, Malaysia and Thailand have already integrated NCDs into HIV such that patients with NCDs are also tested for HIV.

NCDs are account for 32 to 40 percent of all deaths in Malawi with 10 percent each for cardiovascular conditions and cancer, two percent for chronic respiratory diseases, one percent for diabetes.

Kumwanje said financial resources for HIV and the NCD burden are declining hence the need to put them under one roof.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.