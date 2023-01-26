Malawi: Parliamentary Committee Suspends Confirmation of Chakwera's Appointees

26 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Members of Parliament's Public Appointments Committee (Pac) on Tuesday prematurely suspended the confirmation of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera's appointees into various positions in public service.

The committee met in the morning to confirm commissioners for the Civil Service Commission and ambassador to Ethiopia designate.

Members of the committee could not say what triggered the suspension although reports indicate the committee did not accept some of the appointed commissioners over competence reasons.

The development forced government Members of Parliament to seek an early adjournment to Wednesday to negotiate the matter so that the appointees are confirmed.

PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo confirmed the adjournment of the proceedings but could not be drawn say what triggered the adjournment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.