Zimbabwe: Man Sentenced 10 Years for Stealing Train Brakes - 10 Nabbed for Stealing 400kgs Maize Worth U.S.$72

A Harare man was recently slapped with a mandatory 10-year sentence following conviction for stealing brakes from an National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) derailed train.

Following the development, NRZ hailed the courts for passing stiffer penalties adding that vandals were a setback to development at the entity.

The convict was not named.

"A man who stole train brake blocks was jailed 10 years after his conviction at the Harare Magistrates Court on 24 January 2023. The NRZ would like to commend the courts for imposing deterrent penalties for vandals and thieves targeting its infrastructure.

"The NRZ would like to urge members of the public to desist from looting goods and commodities at scenes of derailment as the law will take its course on those caught," said NRZ on Twitter.

In a related case, police in Harare have arrested 10 people on allegations of looting 400kgs of maize worth $72 from a derailed NRZ wagon which had been involved in an accident with a truck at Sanganai Inn railroad crossing.

NRZ said the 10 culprits were apprehended by its Loss Control and Security personnel who handed them to Dzivarasekwa police.

"Ten people were arrested in Harare after stealing maize from two derailed wagons. The wagons derailed after the train pulling them was hit by a lorry at the Sanganai Inn railroad level crossing.

"Soon after the accident the group rushed to the accident scene and looted 400kg of maize valued at US$72. They were arrested by NRZ Loss Control and Security personnel who handed them over to Dzivarasekwa police. All the stolen maize was recovered," tweeted NRZ.