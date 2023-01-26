Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Community Fumes Over Poor Drainage

26 January 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Chitungwiza residents and the business community have raised concerns over poor service delivery by the municipality, which has resulted in failure to clear stormwater drains causing flooding.

Businesspeople at Makoni Shopping Centre, especially those whose shops are close to Chicken Slice, Goodrich Supermarket and Supermeats Shop, are crying foul as flooding is negatively affecting their operations.

"We have been having this issue of flooding at our doorsteps for years. The water drainages were poorly done.

"Our customers find it difficult to visit our shops and they can not even park here yet we pay all our dues at council," said an agitated shop owner who declined to be named.

"They only care to come here to check if we are paying rates and for licences, yet they fail to address such things that are affecting our operations."

Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association secretary-general Mr Gift Kurupati said the local authority has made residents suffer

"Council last cleared the water drains in November when rains were about to start," he said.

He said in Zengeza 3 the problem was severe as the water was flooding roads and yards.

Mr Kurupati said the challenge has been worsened by the non-collection of refuse at Zengeza 3 shops for the past two weeks.

The rains carry the same refuse back to houses and fill the drains.

Commenting on the issue, Chitungwiza Municipality spokesperson Mr Lovemore Meya said they are working on addressing the problem, adding that they once engaged a contractor who did a shoddy job.

"We once engaged a contractor to work around Makoni area, but unfortunately we terminated the contract since they did a poor job.

"We are, therefore, looking at engaging another contractor, and as for residential areas, we are working to clear all affected stormwater drains," he said.

