Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Hamburg

25 January 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General in Frankfurt, and Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, conducted seminar to nationals in Hamburg and its environs focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as on the national development programs.

At the seminar conducted under the theme "Youth- Challenges and Opportunities", Mr. Kibreab gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments as well as the timely responsibility of nationals in the national affairs.

Mr. Kibreab also called on the youth to strengthen organizational capacity and awareness and play due role in the implementation of the national development programs as well as to turn challenges into opportunities and become exemplary in their areas of specialization.

Mr. Kashai on his part gave extensive briefing on the unparalleled struggle and resilience as well as the heavy sacrifice the Eritrean youth paid in all stages of the history of the country and called for strengthening organization for better outcome.

Mr. Kahsai also gave briefing on the objectives and programs of the YPFDJ and on the National Charter.

