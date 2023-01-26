Zimbabwe: Strategies to Tackle Climate Change Effects

Zimbabwe is fighting the effects of climate change with Government working with farmers on ways to boost production by expanding access to mechanisation and irrigation, at times through public-private partnerships.

This was a beacon for Government's commitment to counter the effects of climate change that have adversely affected the agrarian systems in the country through inconsistencies in seasonal weather patterns as the climate grows more erratic.

The range of programmes introduced by Government was to ensure farmers can continue to earn ever-better incomes while producing enough food for the country and their own families.

These programmes include Climate Proofed Presidential Inputs Support Scheme as well as National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme and the construction of dams, with Marowanyati as the latest, as ways to bolster agriculture production.

In his presentation at Zimbabwe National Defence University yesterday on climate-smart innovations to improve agricultural production in Zimbabwe in pursuit of Vision 2030, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said Government was ramping up master plans to counterbalance the effects of climate change through acquisition of equipment for irrigation.

Another batch of tractors is set to be handed over under phase two of the Belarusian facility to enable full use of land with production being done all year round.

"Climate change is here to stay and we cannot run away from it. We are experiencing erratic rainfall and even a change in seasons themselves. Sometimes we find unexpected rain, sometimes in September. These are some of the effects," said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

"We have to move away from rain-fed agriculture and develop more irrigation so that we can ensure that our farmers are safe. Even if a dry spell prolongs, farmers can supplement with irrigation," he said.

"Another part of the importance of irrigation development is that our farmers should have two seasons per year, because a larger part of our land is cultivated once a year, which is a shame," said Deputy Min Haritatos.

"With regards to mechanisation, it's so exciting. We have the John Deere Phase 2 worth US$31 million being implemented. Next week you will see the handover of a considerable number of tractors with the Belarusian facility, which is a US$52 million facility," he said.

"We have an offer of Phase 3 that is triple the amount under the Belarus facility. We have the Sakunda Facility and we have a lot of offers brought to the Ministry that are worth US$500 million, aimed at revamping agriculture."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Deputy Minister Haritatos said the Ministry was working towards complementing President Mnangagwa's plans.

"What we are doing as a Ministry, we make sure is in line with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of ensuring that Zimbabwe moves into an upper-middle income society, leaving no one and no place behind," he said.

The Ministry was working with the private sector to realise a possibility in the acquisition of farm implements.

"This wholly funded by the private sector that is submitting proposals insisting to come and support the Government in the mechanisation programme and we are working with banks.

"What we want is to close the gap of the mechanisation deficit in the country and ensure that our farmers grow in time and realise good harvests as well as bringing precision to our farmers," said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

The Ministry wanted farmers to understand that not every farmer would get a tractor, they would share resources in order to complement Government efforts transforming agriculture.

He also noted that farmers should be wise in selection of best improved seeds to bolster production.

"Seed selection is also important as they improve production. Farmers should choose improved seed varieties that can withstand harsh conditions and adapt to the existing weather conditions," he said.