Zimbabwe: Garanganga New Zim Davis Cup Team Captain

SEASONED tennis player Takanyi Garanganga says he is excited to be leading the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team following his appointment as the new captain.

Zimbabwe host Uruguay on February 3 and 4 at Harare Sports Club in a World Group II Play-off tie.

And Tennis Zimbabwe announced their team yesterday with Garanganga coming in as the new captain.

The team consists of Benjamin and Courtney Lock, Mehluli Sibanda and Benedict Badza.

Garanganga has been part of the Davis Cup team for some time.

And speaking a press conference at Harare Sports Club yesterday, during the announcement of the team, Garanganga said assuming the role of captain is continuation of his contribution to the team.

"I think it's just really almost like a continuation because it's not like I left the team, even in the past few years when I was there, I was really more (like) an advisor and even with the captain. So I think it's an honour obviously because it's sort of like solidified, that you are a captain. "But I think I have always been playing that role even within the team. So I am excited about it," said Garanganga.

Garanganga is one of the country's leading players but he had a knee surgery last November following an injury that had been persistent for some time.

"I recently had surgery, in November for my right knee, so I am actually still in recovery from surgery and the national association asked me to come and assume (the) responsibility of being captain for this home tie.

"I had my advanced players coaching certification in Spain last year in the summer."

Zimbabwe, ranked number 67 in the world, are hoping to cause an upset against Uruguay, who are ranked 42.

Uruguay will be banking on their seasoned players, Ariel Behar and Martin Cuevas. Behar has a world doubles ranking of 48.

The other members of the Uruguayan team are Ignacio Carou, Franco Roncadelli and Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo. They will be led by captain Enrique Perez-Cassarino.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be pinning their hopes on the experience of the Lock brothers, who have been part of the team for some time and have proved to be key members.

Garanganga said they are facing a good side but is confident of their chances.

"They have got a younger team as well who are in their 20s... But the anchor of their team is Martin Cuevas and Ariel Behar. They have been playing on the tour for quite some time and high level.

"So they are both great players in my opinion from looking at how I played on the tour myself and the level that they are playing. But they are starting off the year.

"I think like I said it's the beginning of the year, we have got a good chance I would say because I think its two ways. Sometimes people think that if you haven't been playing for quite some time it hinders our chances of winning. But we are actually still fresh and eager to really kick-start some momentum.

"So our chances are pretty good. But on the other hand to the other team, they are probably thinking the same way but we have got good chances," said Garanganga.

Zimbabwe's players are expected to start arriving this weekend from their different bases and the development side was expected yesterday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uruguay are expected tomorrow.

Zimbabwe secured promotion back to Davis Cup World Group II Play-offs when they overcame Namibia 2-1 in a promotional play-off at the Africa Group III event last August in Algiers, Algeria.

TZ also named their development squad consisting of Shane Tapera, Takura Muhwandagara, Ronan Mtisi and Thompson Thomu.

TZ convenor of selectors representative, Miracle Matanga, said this an opportunity for the young players to learn.

"We also have our development squad. Since we are hosting we are going to have a development squad that is going to be there as sparring partners for the main team as well and also giving them an opportunity to learn as a feeding system to our Davis Cup teams," said Matanga.

TZ board member, Noah Taruberekera, also attended yesterday's team announcement.