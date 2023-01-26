Namibia: Gondwana Collection Kickstarts Year With Leadership Training

25 January 2023
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Gondwana Collection Namibia this year commenced with its first management training, a 12-month Go4Gold Leadership programme, to provide training to all employees.

"We have never started a year with a more relevant and contemporary programme than this one." In 2021 we developed the content for the course to create the Gondwana leaders of tomorrow in collaboration with organisational development consultants from Austria," said Programme leader, Ume Goldbeck this week in a statement.

The Go4Gold programme comprises six modules, five with 'on-the-job' projects, enabling participants to implement the knowledge gained in the course at the workplace, and a one-year project to foster strategic thinking, decision-making, planning, and budgeting.

The modules provide a good balance between technical and soft skills essential for a leadership position with Gondwana. The topics range from gaining a deeper understanding of yourself and your behaviour to understanding team dynamics and gleaning knowledge of economics and the tourism industry.

Twelve participants were selected for the programme from Gondwana's lodge-based and Windhoek employees.

This year, Gondwana is also offering a leadership course for thirty of its supervisors and heads of department, developing skills and optimising talents.

"We are growing the Gondwana people's talents to enable them to be mindful, self-confident and effective leaders, who have high self- and social-awareness skills and fundamental management know-how. This will enable them to understand the tourism industry to benefit both the Gondwana Collection Namibia, as well as the country as a whole," she said.

The Gondwana employees at this year's Go4Gold Academy (left to right): Rosalia Martin, Jacolien Ross, Fabianus Shikukutu, Rudi Stein, Bentjie Tourob, Boster Moyo, Eddie-Attu Ward, Justice Muhinda, Thanks Nangombe, Raulinda Kapapero, Ume Goldbeck (programme leader), Chantelle Jansen, Nelson Sabata.

