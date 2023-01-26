Zimbabwe: No Offers Yet for Nakamba As Transfer Deadline Fast Looms

25 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

ASTON VILLA midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is racing against time to secure a move away from the Premier League side as transfer deadline fast approaches.

Nakamba is looking elsewhere away from Aston Villa after manager Unai Emery told the Warriors midfielder to find a new club after failing to impress and pinning down a starting berth.

Nakamba is desperate for a move away from Villa after last featuring for the side at the tail end of last season as he fell out favour with previous manager Steven Gerrard and Emery.

According to Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa has not received any offer for the 29-year-old midfielder whom it is desperately seeking to get off its books.

Transfer period runs until the end of this month.

"Villa have yet to receive an offer for Marvelous Nakamba. The Zimbabwe international has been told to find a new club by Emery after failing to impress the Basque since his appointment. Nakamba, 29, was given the weekend off last week as Emery named two goalkeepers and two academy players on his bench instead.

"Nakamba's agent David Manasseh - who represented Gareth Bale throughout his decorated career - is now working on getting his client out of Villa Park in a bid to kickstart his career," reported Birmingham Mail.

Emery has set sights on securing Matteo Guendouzi in a deal rumoured to be involving Nakamba moving to Marseille in a swap exchange.

Nakamba arrived at Villa for £10 million from Club Brugge in 2019 making 29 league appearances in his maiden season.

He made 16 appearances last season and is yet to play this season with his closest to action being on the bench.

The Zimbabwe international's contract runs until June 2024.

