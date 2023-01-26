Namibia: Health Ministry Reports Three Covid-19 Realted Deaths

The Health Minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula revealed last week that the country recorded three deaths related to Covid-19 during the week of 9-15 January.

The minister said that a 45-year-old male and a 77-year-old male died on 5 and 12 January, respectively in Rundu district.

"A 79-year-old female died on 13 January in the Oshakati district. All the deceased died at health facilities and were not vaccinated," he added.

The minister also said that these cases were reported from ten regions as compared to eight regions where cases were recorded the previous week

The Khomas region, according to Ministry of Health figures, recorded the highest number with 35 new cases and one reinfection, bringing the total to 36.

According to the minister, seven cases were admitted between 9 and 14 January, four from Kavango East, two from the Oshana region, and one from the Khomas region. He added that by 15 January, three of these cases were still hospitalized. All are not vaccinated, he confirmed

"All regions except Omusati and ||Kharas, which recorded cases this week, had also recorded cases the previous week," Shangula said.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 156, with 3 COVID-19 fatalities reported from the Oshakati and Rundu districts.

Moreover, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 360, while the total number of deaths is 4 086. The figure for fully vaccinated people now stands at 503,559, with 166,356 recoveries recorded and 167,476 confirmed cases.