Zimbabwe: ARDA Revives Sanyati Irrigation Scheme

The revival of Gowe Irrigation Scheme in Sanyati by the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) has given hope for a better future to the community.

The scheme has been lying idle for long time and now is being revived by as part of enhancing food security efforts through revitalising irrigation schemes across the country.

To date, several irrigation schemes have been rehabilitated, working with various partners towards ARDA's target of running over 450 schemes. Overall the aim is to rehabilitate and develop 350 000 hectares of land by 2025 throughout the country to avert the negative effects of climate change.

Gowe Irrigation Scheme is expected to contribute to Vision 2030 as envisaged by President Mnangagwa through the successful utilisation of 120 hectares with a budget for its rehabilitation already approved.

The scheme's chairman, Mr Spencer Munengami said that the input by ARDA was long overdue as the group had faced multiple operational challenges.

"We welcome what ARDA has done to this scheme as we were failing to sustain ourselves as a group. We are a semi-commercial farming group and the coming in of ARDA to help revive the scheme means we will be able to access inputs and machinery to fully utilise all the arable land," he said.

He challenged all the 56 members to work together for the success of the scheme.

Another member, Mrs Dadai Chengu said the rehabilitation of the scheme was going to financially sustain the families who have had a difficult time trying to deal with their farming as a business.

Unavailability of machinery, the members said, contributed to its demise, adding they were now working to ensure that the government considers them under the Belarus Farm Mechanisation facility.

Zimbabwe is expected to receive thousands of combine harvesters and implements acquired under the Zimbabwe-Belarus Farm Mechanisation Programme aimed at bolstering the agriculture sector.

Gowe Scheme is expected to run full throttle this year, targeting to put 50 hectares under winter wheat.

It demonstrated ability by producing rain-fed maize which was delivered to the GMB Sanyati depot.

ARDA's Midlands and Mashonaland West manager, Mr Forbes Maodzwa said the idea was to ensure that the scheme is run as a proper business.

"We have been helping them to ensure that the scheme is rehabilitated fully. Some of the key issues that we emphasised was for them to have a bank account which I'm glad they have done. The scheme should be run as a proper business for its longevity," he said.

ARDA, he said, was going to support the scheme with inputs for production, technical expertise and irrigation infrastructure.

Legislator, Dr Polite Kambamura said the revived scheme was supposed to help industrialise the area through value addition.

"This scheme should help industrialise the area. We envisage an industry being set at the scheme were value addition of produce is done. This will also help create employment for locals and boost the area's contribution towards the country's GDP," Dr Kambamura said.

He said plans were also to revive Seke Irrigation Scheme in Sanyati's Ward 8.

Sanyati is known as one of the country's best cotton producing districts due to its rainfall patterns and high temperatures and the revival of the irrigation schemes is a positive move towards climate change resilience programmes being fronted by the government.