Sudan: Efforts to Represent Sudanese Drama Across Global Platforms

25 January 2023
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Arts are the mirror of Nations; civilizations are measured by it; And when we talk about arts ; here we need to stand; in which we distinguish from which industry we are talking about; It is Sudanese drama making, whose first feature is; The inherent multiplicity of its components; It is the source of drama and beautiful programmes.

Last Friday on the bank of the River Nile "Marbles for Art Production" celebrated its 9th anniversary of its founding, in the presence of the Sudanese Dramatic Syndicate, Mr. Al Rashid Ahmed Eisa and many Sudanese stars. In this celebration Marbles presented its achievements such as providing awareness and education to our Sudanese community through drama, also they informed the audience about their future vision and promised to present films that respect the taste of Sudanese people.

Director Mohamed Al-Tarifi (founder of Marbles) said that he is in the process of cooperating with the Sudanese Dramatists Syndicate to promote Sudanese drama and place it in the ranks of Arab and international drama.

It is worth noting that Marbles signed a contract with MBC Group, according to which it obtained the rights to broadcast seven Sudanese Films that were launched on ( Shahid ) last October, and this step is considered a new achievement for Sudanese drama

