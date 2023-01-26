Zimbabwe: First Lady Rallies Communities Towards Afforestation

IN line with Environment patron First Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's vision to mitigate the effects of climate change and curb erosion through afforestation, the Chiweshe community yesterday planted 5 000 gum and water berry trees at a plot earmarked for the construction of Goredema Primary and Secondary Schools.

One side of the plantation will benefit the community while the other will be for the planned schools.

Mashonaland Central being a tobacco farming area, most farmers use firewood to cure their tobacco and this leads to depletion of forests.

However, the First lady's tree planting initiative has seen the province establishing nurseries in all its districts to reverse deforestation.

Amai Mnangagwa, who has a passion for the protection and preservation of the environment, works closely with the Forestry Commission and a number of agencies and departments linked to environmental conservation.

This comes at a time when the loss of trees and other vegetation has resulted in climate change, desertification, soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and a host of other problems for people.

Some communities are also facing energy challenges after years of deforestation without replacing the trees. Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Monica Mavhunga, who stood in for Dr Mnangagwa, said the envisaged schools deserved to have their own woodlots.

"This place is being adorned with trees since it is earmarked for the construction of Goredema Primary and Secondary schools and they need their own woodlot. Since this tree-planting programme started, as a province we are attaching great importance to it because our tobacco farmers need energy for tobacco curing and it's important to replace those trees we would have cut down.

"We are grateful to our mother, the First Lady who is the environment patron and is spearheading this tree planting around the country," Minister Mavhunga said.

Minister of State and Devolution for Mashonaland Central Monica Mavhunga who was representing the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa plants trees in Chiweshe yesterday

Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi said the First Lady had a passion for environmental conservation.

"She is our Patron in our ministry. She leads us and teaches us on the importance of protecting the environment. We are all aware that our seasons are changing, even our rainfall patterns are different from the previous years. We now have floods due to climate change therefore the First Lady says we should plant trees to mitigate the effects of climate change. If we plant many trees, it will benefit us. Our mother says it is everyone's responsibility to plant trees, including fruit trees at homesteads.

"We have a big role to play especially here in Mashonaland Central because it tops in tobacco production. Before cutting down trees for curing tobacco, our patron is saying consult the Forestry Commission so that they give us trees to replace those we would have cut for the benefit of generations to come. Our target as a ministry is to plant 25 million trees now we are at 20 million trees. Communities used to plant trees as a hobby but with the teachings from the First Lady, they are now taking this seriously. Even in schools the First Lady is delivering the same teachings so that children grow up knowing the importance of planting trees. There are so many benefits we derive from trees. Dr Mnangagwa is encouraging women to form clubs to plant trees alongside our traditional chiefs and headmen. There is now a new law called carbon credit which ensures we get money from trees. When the trees grow well, your communities will get cash benefits. If you plant trees as a group, you will be developing the country in line with the President's constant reminder that a country is developed by its citizens, 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo'," she said.

Chief Chiweshe echoed similar sentiments.

"Trees are life. If we plant many trees we then build relationships between the people and our animals. We are thankful to the First Lady for the lessons she has brought to us of planting trees. Let us plant trees daily. We are thankful Amai for this programme where you are showing relations between people and trees.

"Climate change is here with us with floods wreaking havoc, but trees help curb this. I urge people to take the First Lady's teachings and vision seriously," he said.

Villagers too expressed delight at being shown the light through the planting of trees. Mr Jasper Zera said the First Lady's tree planting programme had made them appreciate the importance of trees.

"Our mother is doing wonders for the nation. We need to replace all the trees we cut down so that when it rains, soil is not washed down the rivers and other water sources. Trees are important for everyone and I wish to ensure that we replace all the trees we cut down.

"There are some of us who are involved in artisanal mining. I wish they too appreciate that they need to plant trees on all the areas they would have worked on. We need to also pass this down to our children and generations to come," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Chakabvepi Chinhema said; "Trees are life and today we have learnt that they absorb carbon dioxide as they grow and the carbon that they store in their wood helps slow the rate of global warming.

"Planting of these trees also beautify our communities. We also stand to benefit immensely from these trees. We shall pass on a good place to the next generations. The trees ensure we breathe fresh air and we also benefit from their medicinal properties, they give us food to eat and shade from sunlight. Besides this, there are many medicines that are made up of trees extracts," she said with a broad smile.

Mrs Virginia Makwiramiti could not hide her joy saying that trees were people's best friends.

"What Amai is doing for us and all the areas around the country is pleasing. Everyone, including our children, are learning. Birds of the air live in trees and also our wildlife needs forests. It is our responsibility to look after our friends (trees) who serve us in many ways. Most importantly by saving trees and forests, we are not doing any favour to them but to ourselves because our lives depend on them," she said.