Africa: CHAN 2023 Set for Mouth-Watering Quarter-Finals

The replacement of Morocco is more open than ever as of the eight teams present in the quarter-finals in the last edition, none qualified this time for the second round. Niger was the last country to validate its ticket for the quarter-finals of CHAN 2023 on Tuesday by achieving the feat against Cameroon (1-0). Harouna Doula's men showered the Cameroonian favorites by scoring their goal in the 71st minute. A victory that allows them to finish at the top of group E and win the only ticket for this group of three. The Mena will meet Ghana on Saturday January 28 (7 p.m. UT) for the last quarter-final.

Algeria vs Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal vs Mauritania are the two big clashes of the quarter-finals of CHAN 2023. On Friday 27 (5 P.M. ), all eyes will be on the Baraki stadium in Algiers where the Fennecs will meet the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire for the first quarter-final. The local Elephants started with a defeat against Senegal (0-1), then a draw against DR Congo (0-0), before beating Uganda (3-1) on the last day, suddenly snatching an almost unexpected qualification.

Algeria is therefore advancing with more certainty especially with its defensive solidity. Moreover, it will be able to count on the 40,000 supporters of Baraki's Nelson-Mandela stadium which is expected to fill up in the opening match.

Senegal, which is playing only its third CHAN, seems to benefit from the dynamics of the Lions of the 'A' team, African champions a year ago. Pape Thiaw's men left good impressions in the first round despite a defeat against the round of play, (0-1) against Uganda.

Mauritania, for its part, celebrated its first quarter-final qualification at CHAN, after two unsuccessful attempts. Led by their new coach, the Comorian Amir Abou, also responsible for the 'A' team, do not want to stop there after eliminating previous finalist, Mali.

Finally, the last quarter-final between Madagascar and Mozambique will see two outsiders who thwarted the predictions in the first round. The Malagasy got this far by beating Ghana (2-1) and Sudan (3-0). The Mozambicans managed to finish behind Algeria after beating Libya, titled in 2014.

The quarter-final table

January 27: Algeria-Ivory Coast, 4 p.m. in Baraki / Senegal-Mauritania, 7 p.m. in Annaba

January 28: Madagascar-Mozambique, 4 p.m. in Constantine / Niger-Ghana, 7 p.m. in Oran

Translated from RFI by allafrica's Michael Tantoh