Kenya: Njaanuary for Who? Naivasha Man Turns Overnight Millionaire With Sh45 Stake On Odibets

Nairobi — A lucky man in Naivasha is the latest millionaire in town after winning Sh1.6mn from bets he placed on local firm on Odibets.

Martin Wafula, who works as a propagation manager in an NGO in Naivasha, placed two separate bets with Sh45 each.

In the first bet, he placed Sh45 and won Ksh915,679.96 while in the second bet he placed a similar amount and won Ksh 774,701.02.

An elated Wafula could not hide his joy while he received his chequeen from Odibets.

"I am so happy, at first I couldn't believe that I had won when I received the congratulatory messages on my phone. I thought it was a dream until I received a call from the Odibets team," Mr. Wafula told this journalist.

He added," I am going to use the money to pay for a loan I had taken and better the life of my family."

Wafula disclosed that he takes time analyse the matches before placing his bets. He mentioned that over the weekends he wakes up at 5:00 am to analyse the matches until 12pm before placing his bets.

"I joined Odibets three years ago and I knew one day I was going to win big. Odibets has a friendly website and I can easily place my bets and the winnings are paid instantly," Wafula says.