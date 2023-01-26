Kenya: Njaanuary for Who? Naivasha Man Turns Overnight Millionaire With Sh45 Stake On Odibets

26 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — A lucky man in Naivasha is the latest millionaire in town after winning Sh1.6mn from bets he placed on local firm on Odibets.

Martin Wafula, who works as a propagation manager in an NGO in Naivasha, placed two separate bets with Sh45 each.

In the first bet, he placed Sh45 and won Ksh915,679.96 while in the second bet he placed a similar amount and won Ksh 774,701.02.

An elated Wafula could not hide his joy while he received his chequeen from Odibets.

"I am so happy, at first I couldn't believe that I had won when I received the congratulatory messages on my phone. I thought it was a dream until I received a call from the Odibets team," Mr. Wafula told this journalist.

He added," I am going to use the money to pay for a loan I had taken and better the life of my family."

Wafula disclosed that he takes time analyse the matches before placing his bets. He mentioned that over the weekends he wakes up at 5:00 am to analyse the matches until 12pm before placing his bets.

"I joined Odibets three years ago and I knew one day I was going to win big. Odibets has a friendly website and I can easily place my bets and the winnings are paid instantly," Wafula says.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.