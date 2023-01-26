Kenya: Cop Who Killed 2 Boys in Eastleigh Ordered to Report to Dci

Nairobi — The High Court has ordered police officer Rashid Ahmed accused of killing two boys in Eastleigh to surrender to nearest Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo directed the Ahmed to surrender himself to Garissa Township DCI where he is said to be engaged in family matters.

The judge said upon surrender to DCI he should be escorted to Nairobi and booked at Capitol Hill police station before he is taken to the Mathare Mental Hospital for a psychiatric examination.

His lawyer Danstan Omari had informed the court that his client was unable to attend the court because of family engagements.

He said his client would abide with the directions issued by the court.

The matter would be mentioned on 8th of February 2023 before plea taking on 9th February 2023.

The judge further directed that failure comply with directions a warrant of arrest will be issued automatically.

The accused is said to have shot Jamal Mohamed and Dahir Kheri on 31st March 2017