Africa: Kenya Ranked 13th in Governance Across Africa

26 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Kenya's ranking in overall governance across Africa has improved significantly over the last decade with the country's score improving by 3.1 points to 58.7 out of 100, a new report shows.

The 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) ranked Kenya 13th in 2021 up from 18th in 2020.

According to the index, the country's performance has improved in three out of four categories from 2012 to 2021, namely participation, rights & inclusion, foundations for economic opportunity, and human development.

This means Kenya scored well on matters such as personal liberties, equal access to services, proper business environment, good infrastructure, quality education, and access to health services among others.

However, the county's performance deteriorated in security & rule of law, driven by decline in the sub-categories security & safety and accountability & transparency.

Further, despite the improvement during the decade, the index noted that Kenya's pace of improvement has slowed down over the most recent five years (2017-2021).

This means that when former President Uhuru Kenyatta took the reigns of power the country's governance levels deteriorated.

In the continent, Mauritius took first position in the goveranance index, Seychelles came second while Tunisia came third.

Closer home, Tanzania was ranked at 21 while Uganda took position 31.

The 2022 IIAG results show that even though the average continental level of Overall Governance is better in 2021 than in 2012 (+1.1), progress has flatlined since 2019.

Driving this stagnation is the deterioration of both the Security & Rule of Law and Participation, Rights & Inclusion index categories, due to an increase in armed conflicts, violence against civilians, and democratic backsliding across growing parts of the continent, the index notes.

"Our continent is uniquely exposed to the converging impacts of climate change, more recently Covid-19, and now the indirect impact of Russia-Ukraine war. These are challenging times. More than ever, commitment to strengthen governance must be renewed, unless we lose all progress achieved," said Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.