Kenya: First Lady Rachel Ruto Launches Sh1.7bn Grant for Youth, Women-Led Enterprises

Nairobi — Youth and women will soon access grants worth Sh1.7bn to finance poultry, horticulture and aquaculture businesses.

First Lady Rachel Ruto has launched the Leveraging Equality for Gender Inclusive Economic Development (LEGEND) Project to improve social-economic prosperity of entrepreneurs as well as promote gender inclusion and environmental sustainability.

The six-year program will be implemented by Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) in nine counties of Coast and Lake Victoria regions such as Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Taita-Taveta, Kisumu, Busia, Siaya, Homa bay, and Migori.

The grant consists of CAD 16 million (approximately Sh1.5 Billion) from Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and CAD 2 million (approximately Sh185 Million) from MEDA.

Speaking during the official launch of the LEGEND Project, the first Lady lauded MEDA's long-term commitment to Kenya's economic development and its contribution towards the attainment of Kenya's Vision 2030 and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The project aligns with the Kenya Green Economy blueprint, which has gender inclusion as one of its strategic pillars outlined under social inclusion and sustainable livelihoods.

Ruto also thanked MEDA for their partnership with her organization, Mama Doing Good Organization, which brings together over 150,000 women organized in 10,000 groups across 39 counties and revolving over Sh2 Billion Shillings through a table banking model under the flagship Program, Joyful Women.

MEDA has partenerd with Mama Doing Good inproviding food security solutions, capacity building and market linkages through the M-Sawa Project.

The LEGEND project supports Mama Doing Good Organization's audacious goal to scale women's economic programs to 47 Counties in Kenya.

Unlocking access to finance for enterprises owned by women and young people will create sustainable green and decent jobs, ensuring that women in Kenya are not left behind.