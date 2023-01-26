Ugandan Silk Cleared for Commercial Production

Uganda's silk yarn has been cleared for commercial production after passing grade testing in Europe.

Last year, Uganda under the Tropical Institute of Development Innovations (TRIDI) sent its first samples of silk yarn named 'Usilk' for testing in the European market.

The Ugandan silk yarn was to be tested against the specifications for Grade 6A which is the best quality silk globally to begin commercial production.

In a statement released on Wednesday, TRIDI announced that results from Europe indicated that Uganda's silk yarn is within the commercial grades.

"We did the research and we are convinced that our mulberry production is the best globally. Our research also demonstrates that the rearing conditions are also the best. We are also using the best or latest next generation processing equipment and as such we expected Grade 6A," TRIDI said in a statement.

Clet Wandui Masiga, the Executive Director and Sericulture Project Principal Investigator at TRIDI explained that silk quality standards are ranked according to the uniformity of yarn, minimal impurities, minimal fluff, tensile strength and elongation, noting that Uganda's product passed all the tests.

"Our Usilk count/denier size was 25.2D which was excellent considering the specifications used in the production was 19-33 denier. We had high cuts per kg of silk yarn and more impurities. When we received the results we immediately gathered our technical teams to do a quick evaluation,"Masiga said.

6A grade

According to TRIDI, whereas Uganda sought to beat the 6A grade, which is the best grade in silk, they fell short but said there will always be room for improvement.

"Silk engineers, investors and entrepreneurs from Europe where the test was done are coming next month to visit Uganda factory, so they can see cocoon quality, machine and production environment."

TRIDI says when teams from Europe visit, they can provide suggestions in order for Uganda to improve the quality to produce Grade 6A silk yarn.

Grade 6A is the best quality of silk globally and only 1-3% of the silk produced in the world meets this grade.

Grade A silk has long strands, with a luminous pearl white colour that is free from impurities. It glistens in the light and a single thread of silk can stretch to kilometer in length in its natural form.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is lightweight and when woven into a silk fabric it keeps the fabric breathable and completely smooth to touch.

In grade A, Silk is classified into A- 6A, and the higher the number, the better the quality.

Grade 6A accounts for approximately 3% whereas grade 5A accounts for approximately 7%.

According to officials, Uganda's target is to be in the top 3%.

About Ugandan silk

Named Usilk, Ugandan silk produced by Tropical Institute of Development Innovations (TRIDI) which is funded by government is divided into 11 grades, from 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, A, B, C, D, E, to F.

Silk quality standards are ranked according to the uniformity of yarn, minimal impurities, minimal fluff, tensile strength and elongation.

According to tests in Europe, Usilk count/denier size was 25.2D which was excellent considering the specifications used in the production was 19-33 denier.

The tests also confirmed Uganda's product has high cuts per kg of silk yarn and more impurities. When we received the results we immediately gathered our technical teams to do a quick evaluation.

Officials says the current 2300 mulberry acreage shall produce approximately 100 Metric tons of silk yarn that if the country maintains Grade 6A , Uganda is expected to earn up to shs43.2billion annually from its sale.