Tunisia: Handball President's Cup - Tunisia Wins Final, Finish 25th

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national handball team finished in the 25th place of the 2023 World Championship, after winning the final of the President's Cup at the expense of their Chilean counterpart 38-26 (half-time: 24-10), on Wednesday at the Orlen hall in Plock, Poland.

The national team finished the first round of the World Cup in fourth place in Group H after a draw with Bahrain (27-27) and two defeats against Belgium (29-31) and Denmark (21-34), to then play the President's Cup.

Final standings:

25. Tunisia

26. Chile

27. Northern Macedonia

28. South Korea

29. Saudi Arabia

30. Morocco

31. Algeria

32. Uruguay