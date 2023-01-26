Kenya: Did You See That Ingwe? - On Song Gor Send AFC Derby Message With Talanta Drubbing

Nairobi — Record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia warmed up for Sunday's Mashemeji Derby with a flawless performance, thrashing FC Talanta 3-0 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Thursday afternoon.

First half goals from defender Joshua Onyango, Benson Omalla and John Macharia gave K'Ogalo a perfect warm up for AFC Leopards, who had earlier on Wednesday beaten on-form Police FC 1-0 at the Nyayo Stadium, the venue for Sunday's derby.

By the break, Gor Mahia were sailing, and comfortably so. Onyango, Omalla and Macharia had scored exquisite team goals.

Gor opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Onyangio scored with a brilliant header at the backpost after Peter Lwasa's header had been assumed by everyone, including goalkeeper Kevin Otieno.

The goal came seven minutes after Talanta's first minute goal was ruled out for offside, with Brian Yakhama already on his wheels celebrating.

After scoring the opener, Gor were off to a flier and they doubled their tally after 19 minutes off a one-way route kind of goal.

A long clearance from the other end off a corner was met by Omalla's lightning speed, the striker beating Shela Mandela for pace before shooting low past the keeper from the edge of the box.

So dominant were Gor in the opening minutes of the game that Talanta's head coach Ken Kenyatta had to make changes after just 25 minutes.

Angal Rodgers who had been guilty of losing the ball cheaply on the wings was pulled out and replaced by December Kisaka.

For some moments, Talanta seemed to hold their own, but they couldn't create much danger.

They were undone at the stroke of halftime when Macharia added the third with a strong shot from inside the box after a cutback from left back Geoffrey Ochieng.

The goal was the product of a beautiful team play from Jonathan McKinstry's side, the ball exchanging feet nicely from the back before Ochieng slashed in the cross.

At the start of the second half, Kenyatta made a triple save to try salvage something from the match with Erick Shikono, Alex Luganji and Ian Omondi hauled off for Alvin Ochieng, Castro Ogendo and Alphric Omondi.

They started off well, pushing Gor in their own half for a few minutes, but never landing the ball on target.

On the other end, Omalla almost scored his second, but a header from a Macharia cross bounced inches wide off target.

With an almost assured victory and a three-goal cushion, McKinstry had the pleasure of changing his personnel, Ochieng coming off for Philemon Otieno while Dennis Ng'ang'a was also rested for Sydney Ochieng, probably with the derby on his mind.