Kenya: Gachagua, Governors,CRA Fail to Agree On Equitable Revenue Share to Counties

26 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governors and the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) have failed to agree on equitable revenue share to counties, following a day long meeting at the Kenya School of Government.

During the Thursday's Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting chaired by DP Gachagua, Governors demanded Sh425 billion, an amount countered by the CRA which recommended Sh407 billion, while on the other hand the National Treasury said it can only increase the current amount of Sh370 billion to Sh380 billion.

Following the disagreement, the DP said that the county Chiefs will next month meet with President William Ruto in Naivasha so as to discuss the way forward.

The next month's meeting will also address the transfer of functions to counties.

The 19 th Ordinary session of the IBEC also deliberated on the late disbursement to counties of Equitable Revenue Share from the National Treasury amounting to sh 103,111,993,876 billion.

On this, Gachagua said that the national government is committed to ensuring timely disbursements.

He said that a technical team from Treasury, the CoG and the CRA was agreed upon to streamline any areas on shareable revenue for the 2023/24 FY and submit a report in a week's time.

The Controller of Budget Margret Nyakango who was also present also raised the issue of pending bills, with most being accrued from previous administrations.

Nairobi leads with the highest pending bill both eligible and ineligible.

