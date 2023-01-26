Kenya: Crack Down On Illicit Brew, DP Gachagua Orders Administrators

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has directed the national government administrators at the county and regional levels to crackdown on illicit liquor, saying alcoholism and drug abuse.

The DP, who pointed out Central Kenya as one of the areas of concern, also called on the county governments to regulate issuance of licenses for bars and pubs, saying consumption of illicit liquor has reached worrying levels and threatens to clear a generation of the youth particularly in Central Kenya.

Gachagua told the administrators including assistant chiefs, chiefs, sub-county county commissioners and regional commissioners to join hands in containing the menace.

"We shall not accept a situation where youths are being killed or become unproductive because of consumption of illicit alcohol. The administrators must eradicate alcoholism and drug abuse. The Ruto Administration will not negotiate on this unfortunate matter," he said.

All administrators must return to their jobs now as alcoholism is becoming a menace now and this situation must be dealt with decisively.

The Deputy President spoke in Murang'a on Thursday at the launch of the county's bursary programme. While donating to the bursary and scholarship, he appreciated Governor Irungu Kang'ata for the initiative.

Gachagua was accompanied by various political leaders including Governor Kang'ata, Senator Joe Nyutu, Woman Representative Betty Maina and Maragua MP Mary Wamaua. Others included MPs Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo), Erick Wa Mumbi Mwangi of Mathira.

The leaders pledged support for the Deputy President's bid to eradicate drugs in the region.

At the same time, Mr Gachagua urged the police and administration officers not to participate in politics, but heighten efforts to contain the situation on consumption of illegal alcohol and substance abuse.

He said their work now includes driving tree planting programmes.

He added that plans to streamline and reform tea, coffee and dairy subsectors are underway.

In addition, the DP said the stalled development projects will resume soon as the government is mobilising funds to pay debts owed to contractors.