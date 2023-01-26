Tunisia: Legislative Elections - January 29 Maintained Regardless of Weather Conditions in Northwest

26 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — January 29 is the only legal date for the second round of legislative elections, President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) Farouk Bouasker said as he paid Thursday a working visit to Béja.

"The date will be maintained regardless of weather conditions in the northwest," Bouasker further told TAP. Polls will open from 8 am to 6 pm in Ain Drahem and all polling stations, he added.

The official urged voters in the northwest and across the country to cast their ballots and chose their representatives "freely."

The electoral equipment will be distributed Saturday, Bousasker said. The election commission put forth more efforts in the campaign for runoffs in a bid to make candidates known and help voters make their choice with conviction.

Press briefings are scheduled Sunday at the media centre (the Convention Palace) in Tunis to announce voter tunrout.

