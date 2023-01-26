Mauritius: World Guinness Record - Minister Teeluck Lauds Participation of All Those Who Contributed in Mauritius's Landmark Achievement

press release

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, reiterated his gratitude, this afternoon in Port-Louis, to all those who participated in the national event and landmark achievement of Mauritius in breaking the Guinness World Record of the World Largest Human Image of a Waving Flag. The Minister was, in fact, speaking during a press conference that focused on the milestone national event which was organised yesterday at the Anjalay Stadium in Belle Vue Harel.

Mr Avinash Teeluck remarked that Mauritius's achievement is a matter of pride for the participants, the population and the whole Nation. He expressed gratitude to the 6145 students who formed the Mauritian Flag, the educators, officers of the organising Ministries namely: the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage; and the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology; the Special Mobile Force; as well as all the sponsors of the private sector.

Minister Teeluck recalled that this milestone event was organised in the context of the celebrations of the 55th anniversary of the Independence and 31st anniversary of the Republic of Mauritius, and thus garnered the keen interest of these partners in contributing to the achievement of the Guinness World Record by collaborating with the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage in this endeavour.

He observed that all those who supported this national initiative revealed a zeal and a spirit of patriotism to help Mauritius in attaining its goal.

Furthermore, the Minister pointed out that partners from the private sector contributed in various ways, namely with Mauritius Telecom providing for the coloured hoodies of the participants, Aqua Springs Mauritius offering bottled water and, the Association of Hoteliers and Restaurants in Mauritius catering for lunch packs.

He assured that the lunch packs contained vegetarian quality products that were selected for practical reasons in relation to the event organised, and prepared in accordance to food hygiene regulations. He added that officers of the Ministry carried out sample testing before distributing the packs to the participants.

Pertaining to a typographical error that occurred on the Interim Certificate handed yesterday during the national event, the Minister stressed that an Interim Certificate is temporarily handed over by the World Guinness Record at the time when a country is only making an attempt in achieving its goal and whereby there is no confirmation of it succeeding.

While adding that the official certificate with all the precise details is handed over after some days, Minister Teeluck informed that the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage has received an updated Interim Certificate wherein the typographical error has been amended.

On that score, the Minister emphasised that due recognition should be given to the relentless efforts of all stakeholders and the contribution of all partners over the course of the four months of preparations to ensure the success of the initiative.

This initiative is aligned with the 2023 theme for the celebrations of the 55th anniversary of the country's Independence, which revolves around consolidating harmony in the Nation, stated the Minister. This nation-building activity forms part of a series of activities that are geared towards involving the population in the celebration of the country's Independence, affirmed the Minister.