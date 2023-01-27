Rwanda: Kagame, IMF Boss Discuss Deeper Partnership

26 January 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held discussions on ongoing partnership on January 25 at Village Urugwiro.

Georgieva is in Rwanda on a three-day working visit ending January 26, which seeks to deepen climate financing schemes for developing countries in the region and explain the operational context of the IMF's new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST).

ALSO READ: IMF Boss on Rwanda's economic potential, climate championship

Georgieva commended Rwanda's commitment to fighting climate change and being the first African country to access the IMF's financing facility to build resilience to climate change.

Through the facility that aims at providing long-term low-cost financing to developing countries, Rwanda secured $319 million to support climate change initiatives.

In a tweet, Kagame thanked Georgieva for her visit and for the innovative IMF's RST, saying "it is productive and will play a key role in scaling up the work of Rwanda and developing countries towards a sustainable and green economy in our transformational journey."

On January 25, she participated in a roundtable discussion with East African finance ministers and Central Bank governors, where they informed her that the process involved in acquiring climate financing under the RST is still burdensome.

She is also expected to engage with Rwandan green entrepreneurs and youth environmentalists on her third day of the visit.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.