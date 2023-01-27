Malawi: Chizuma Fails to Take Plea in Court

27 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma on Thursday failed to appear before the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe to take plea over the alleged leaked mobile phone conversation with another person.

Chizuma's lawyer, Martha Kaukonde, said Chizuma has not been served with court documents, some of which are making rounds on social media platforms.

The court documents show that she has been sued over some utterances she made that allegedly intended to lower the authority of one of the judges, Simeon Mdeza, who at the time was handling a judicial matter concerning Ashok Kumar Sreedharan.

She is expected to appear in court on Friday, 27 January 2023.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.