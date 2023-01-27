Malawi: Chizuma Fails to Take Plea in Court

Graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma on Thursday failed to appear before the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe to take plea over the alleged leaked mobile phone conversation with another person.

Chizuma's lawyer, Martha Kaukonde, said Chizuma has not been served with court documents, some of which are making rounds on social media platforms.

The court documents show that she has been sued over some utterances she made that allegedly intended to lower the authority of one of the judges, Simeon Mdeza, who at the time was handling a judicial matter concerning Ashok Kumar Sreedharan.

She is expected to appear in court on Friday, 27 January 2023.